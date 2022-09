Buzz: Tampa advisory board recommends adding Dobyville area to Hyde Park Local Historic District

In late August, Tampa's Historic Preservation Commission unanimously recommended in favor of expanding the boundaries of the Hyde Park Local Historic District to include more of the area that was once the tight-knit African American community of Dobyville.Now that the request has gone through that city advisory board, the next step is the Tampa City Council, which has the decision-making authority. A City Council hearing on the proposed is expected to be scheduled before the end of this year.For prior stories on the Dobyville community go to Dobyville neighborhood reunion celebrates memories of tight-knit Tampa African American community Dobyville residents revive history of Hyde Park's historic Black neighborhood and Dobyville legacy lives on in family