Buzz: Tampa advisory board recommends adding Dobyville area to Hyde Park Local Historic District

Christopher Curry | Tuesday, September 13, 2022
In late August, Tampa's Historic Preservation Commission unanimously recommended in favor of expanding the boundaries of the Hyde Park Local Historic District to include more of the area that was once the tight-knit African American community of Dobyville.

Now that the request has gone through that city advisory board, the next step is the Tampa City Council, which has the decision-making authority. A City Council hearing on the proposed is expected to be scheduled before the end of this year.

Chris Curry has been a writer for the 83 Degrees Media team since 2017. Chris also served as the development editor for a time before assuming the role of managing editor in May 2022. Chris lives in Clearwater. His professional career includes more than 15 years as a newspaper reporter, primarily in Ocala and Gainesville, before moving back home to the Tampa Bay Area. He enjoys the local music scene, the warm winters and Tampa Bay's abundance of outdoor festivals and events. When he's not working or spending time with family, he can frequently be found hoofing the trails at one of Pinellas County's nature parks.

