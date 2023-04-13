Buzz: Application window for Tampa eBike voucher program closes Friday

The City of Tampa is accepting applications for its eBike voucher program through 5 p.m. Friday, April 14th. The program is designed to promote transportation options and reduce the city’s carbon footprint by providing residents with vouchers to go toward the purchase of an electric bike.
There are four voucher types, including $500 and $1,000 vouchers that are available to all city residents that meet application criteria. There are also $1,000 and $2,000 vouchers available to residents that meet income eligibility criteria.
The program is open to Tampa residents 18 and older who plan to use the bike to replace automobile trips and have consulted with a participating bike shop before completing their application.
For more information on the program, the application requirements and participating bike shops, go to eBike voucher.