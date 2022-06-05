Transportation expert Janette Sadik-Khan speaks Tuesday at Tampa Theatre

Transportation and urban planning expert Janette Sadik-Khan, who was transportation commissioner for New York City from 2007-13, is speaking at the Tampa Theatre Tuesday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m.A press release on the event says Sadik-Khan's tenure included "overseeing historic changes to the city’s streets," including "pedestrianizing Broadway in Times Square, building nearly 400 miles of bike lanes, seven rapid bus lines and creating more than 60 plazas citywide."She is a founding principal with Bloomberg Associates who "works with mayors around the world to reimagine and redesign their cities." Sadik-Khan also is the chair of the National Association of Transportation Officials/Global Designing Cities Initiative. That organization implements "new, people-focused street design standards, which have been adopted in more than 150 cities across the United States and around the world," according to the press release.The Oxford Exchange, Tampa Theatre, Tampa Downtown Partnership and City of Tampa Mobility Team are presenting the event.Tickets are $35 and include a paperback copy of Sadik-Khan's book "Street Fight: Handbook for an Urban Revolution." Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information go to