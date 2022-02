Artists, creatives, art lovers, and donors got the first peek on Sunday of new space for Generator: USF Contemporary Art Museum in St. Pete. Bryce Womeldurf/USF College of the Arts

When creatives Liz Dimmitt and Margaret Miller get together, spontaneous art experiences are bound to happen. Throw in local philanthropists, artists, architects and designers, and you'll get a new space like the one planned for the Fairgrounds St. Pete.The new gallery called Generator: USF Contemporary Art Museum, will be an incubator of new ideas and artistic experimentation.Read the complete story