Life During Wartime: Art in the Age of Coronavirus at USFCAM

More than 50 artists from around the world have contributed to a new exhibit, Life During Wartime: Art in the Age of Coronavirus, at the Contemporary Art Museum at the University of South Florida Tampa campus. The museum is open by appointment only. Masks required.
Visitors can also view exhibitions called The Neighbors: Slideshows for America, SOS Color Code 2020: Luftwerk & Normal, Hope Ginsburg's Coastorama in Ocean Archive, and Battn' A Hundred.
In the meantime, listen to this conversation with artists Eva & Franco Mattes and Atelier Van Lieshout led by USFCAM Curator-at-large Christian Viveros-Faune about their current practice and works. View the YouTube video from USF CAM
.
Learn more and make reservations: USF Institute for Research in Art
.