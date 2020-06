Outdoor gathering spaces at USF include a splash pad near some of the dorms. Photo by Diane Egner

Nearly 90 black USF faculty members and staff urge the university to take a number of steps, including training top administrators in sensitivity and multicultural competence, evaluating pay disparities, stepping up efforts to recruit more black employees, expanding funding for Africana and Latin American studies, and examining policies and procedures at the university’s police department.Read the complete story