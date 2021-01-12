Florida Poly COVID-19 research now in WHO database

The World Health Organization (WHO) has selected leading-edge research on fighting COVID-19 by Dr. Ajeet Kaushik, assistant professor of chemistry at Florida Polytechnic University, to be featured in its database of global literature on coronavirus disease.
Kaushik has published several scientific papers in 2020 and 2021 that explore the use of nanomedicine, biosensors, and artificial intelligence to diagnose and combat COVID-19. He joined scientists around the world in shifting his attention toward addressing the current pandemic.
