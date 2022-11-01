Buzz: Tampa firm Weatherford Capital relocates to Water Street Tampa's Thousand & One tower

Water Street Tampa's Thousand & One building continues to attract firms from not only across the country, but nearby areas of downtown.
Water Street developer Strategic Property Partners (SPP) announced Monday that Tampa firm Weatherford Capital signed a lease for nearly 10,000 square feet of space on the 12th floor of Water Street's trophy office tower.
The growth equity firm relocates from offices in downtown Tampa. In a press release, Weatherford Capital representatives say they were attracted by newly-designed state-of-the-art office space large enough to accommodate their expected growth, as well as the waterfront location, convenience and amenities at Water Street Tampa.
This move follows shortly after the August announcement that investment firm Northern Trust Corporation signed a lease to relocate its Tampa offices to a 10,000-square-foot space at Thousand & One. Commercial real estate finance firm Walker & Dunlop also recently relocated from offices on East Kennedy Boulevard to approximately 5,300 square feet on the fourth floor of Thousand & One, nearly doubling the size of its office space.
The multi-billion dollar Water Street Tampa mixed-use development recently completed phase one of its construction with the opening of the Tampa EDITION, the city’s first five-star hotel.
“As workplace needs evolve and companies strive to bring employees back to the office, Water Street Tampa enhances those efforts by providing a unique office experience with a wide variety of amenities that promotes wellness and offers our tenants access to an array of walkable, outdoor spaces, top restaurants and first-class hotels for entertaining clients — like the newly opened Tampa EDITION,” SPP Executive Vice President of Corporate Leasing and Strategy David Bevirt says in a press release. “A comprehensive, highly amenitized office environment is the key to attract and retain talent today, and Thousand & One provides the best opportunity for this experience in Tampa.”
