Video stories: The Art of Women Tampa Bay -- Art Chat

Diane Egner | Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Painter and Animator Kayla Moon is the latest featured female artist on “The Art of Women Tampa Bay -- Art Chat’’ with filmmaker Renee Warmack. 

Moon talks about how shapes, colors, surfaces, experiences, and context, influence her artwork.

See more on Warmack's YouTube Channel.

Read more articles by Diane Egner.

Diane Egner is an award-winning journalist with more than three decades of experience writing about the Tampa Bay region.

Arts, Connections, Diversity, Entrepreneurship, Talent, Video stories 

