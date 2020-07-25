Toast of Tampa: 'Ain't no mountain high enough' goes virtual

Though not rehearsing in 2020, Toast of Tampa Show Chorus is alive and well and singing great harmonies.
The women's choral group that normally performs live in front of audiences at the Straz or USF's Music Concert Hall, is back to share some favorite tunes, this time online in the virtual world where so many groups are finding a viral audience of old and new fans.
Toast's latest video, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” features "mountain moments'' intended to resonate with a lot of Tampa Bay Area folks unable to travel and be with loved ones during our COVID-19 disrupted lives. The director is Tony De Rosa of Tampa.
Watch the 3.5-minute video
