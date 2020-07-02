Free activities, shade under big tent at Curtis Hixon Park

The Tampa Downtown Partnership's Summer Series is back at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park with free activities, including a giant 10,000-square-foot tent.
It's the perfect place to go to get out of the house and burn off some energy -- all while protected from the hot Florida sun. While at the Summer Series, you may also enjoy free WIFI provided by PBXChange and listen to local tunes streamed from Tampa's Downtown Soundtrack on Spotify.
Whatever Pops has also opened a storefront in the park for the Summer Series featuring handcrafted ice pops, drinks, snacks, and grilled cheese made with local Jamison B. Breadhouse bread.
