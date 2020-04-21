Cafe con Tampa returns with live virtual interviews, YouTube videos

Diane Egner | Tuesday, April 21, 2020 | Source: Cafe con Tampa
Cafe con Tampa online Interview with Duncan McClellan by Co-Founder Bill Carlson, a Tampa City Councilman and President of Tucker Hall, recorded on April 20, 2020.

Visit Cafe con Tampa on YouTube to listen to additional interviews.
 

Read more articles by Diane Egner.

Diane Egner is an award-winning journalist with more than three decades of experience writing about the Tampa Bay region. She is a member of Leadership Florida and the Athena Society, and serves on the board of The Institute for Research in Art (Graphicstudio, the Contemporary Art Museum, and USF’s Public Art Program) Community Advisory Council. A graduate of the University of Minnesota with a BA in journalism, she won the top statewide award for editorial writing from the Florida Society of Newspaper Editors while at The Tampa Tribune and received special recognition by the Tampa Bay Association of Black Journalists for creative work as Content Director at WUSF Public Broadcasting. Past accomplishments and community service include leadership positions with Awesome Tampa Bay, Arts Council of Hillsborough County, Alpha House of Tampa Bay, Florida Kinship Center, AIA Tampa Bay, Powerstories, and the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce. She lives in South Tampa, is the mother of two adult daughters and grandmother to two amazing grandchildren, and travels whenever possible with laptop in tow.

Related Tags

Connections, COVID19, Diversity, Innovation, Speakers, Talent, Video stories 
Tampa 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.