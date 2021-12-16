New government program helps homeowners stay in homes

Thursday, December 16, 2021 | Source: Fox 13 News
A new program in the City of Tampa's department of Housing and Community Development aims to stabilize neighborhoods and keep homeowners in their homes by offering up to $50,000 for needed repairs. Read the complete story.
 

Related Tags

Government, Housing, Neighborhoods 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.