COVID-19 continues to plague Florida, nation

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 | Source: Tampa Bay Times
Floridians have known since at least March that doing three things will keep the coronavirus away from most people. Let's review again for those who aren't listening or aren't believing or aren't doing.

1. Wear a mask. 2. Wash your hands frequently. 3. Keep your distance.

It isn't that hard, folks. Let's get our collective act together and beat this before the situation gets even worse. For the latest news and information on COVID-19, follow the Tampa Bay Times reporting on Coronavirus in Florida.
 

Related Tags

COVID19, Early Learning, Health 
Tampa 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.