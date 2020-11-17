COVID-19 continues to plague Florida, nation

Floridians have known since at least March that doing three things will keep the coronavirus away from most people. Let's review again for those who aren't listening or aren't believing or aren't doing.
1. Wear a mask. 2. Wash your hands frequently. 3. Keep your distance.
It isn't that hard, folks. Let's get our collective act together and beat this before the situation gets even worse. For the latest news and information on COVID-19, follow the Tampa Bay Times reporting on Coronavirus in Florida
.