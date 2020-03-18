Focus Areas
How to stay safe in the face of coronavirus
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
| Source:
Rolling Stone
Donna Peterson
Courtesy of USF
When Rolling Stone magazine went to the experts for advice for readers on coping with the coronavirus outbreak, where did they turn? Donna Peterson, Dean of USF's
College of Public Health
, among others.
Read the
complete story
.
Related Tags
Health
,
Higher Education
,
Speakers
,
Talent
,
University of South Florida
Tampa
