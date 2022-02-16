Love to show off Tampa? Become a guide, join the clean team

The Tampa Downtown Partnership is hosting two hiring open houses to fill full-time and part-time positions for both Tampa’s Downtown Guides and the Clean Team. Attendees will learn more about the Partnership and will also learn about the primary duties and requirements for each position, as well as incentives provided. They will also have the opportunity to interview on the spot at the Partnership’s operations center located on North Ashley Drive.
WHAT: Tampa's Downtown Guides & Maintenance Hiring Event
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m-8 p.m.
WHERE: 1415 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
More information about both positions can be found here.