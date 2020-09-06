Focus Areas
Focus Areas
Agriculture
Architecture
Arts
Connections
Diversity
Entrepreneurship
Environment
For Good
Health
Higher Education
Housing
Innovation
International Trade
KidsBay
Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Marine Sciences
Neighborhoods
On The Ground
On the Ground (español)
Sustainability
Talent
Technology
Transportation
Vision Zero
Workforce Transition
Places
Bradenton
Clearwater
Dade City
Dunedin
Lakeland
Largo
New Port Richey
Plant City
Sarasota
Spring Hill
St. Petersburg
Tampa
Tarpon Springs
Temple Terrace
Wesley Chapel
West Tampa
Wimauma
Wimauma - (español)
Stories
All
Features
Development News
Innovation & Job News
Buzz
For Good
On The Ground
Wimauma
Wimauma - (español)
Florida Department of Health
Latest info, stats on COVID-19 in Florida
Sunday, September 06, 2020
| Source:
Florida Department of Health
Covid-19 cases in Florida as of Sept. 6, 2020.
Florida Department of Health
Demographics of Florida COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 6, 2020.
Florida Department of Health
COVID-19 cases in Hillsborough as of Sept. 6, 2020.
Florida Department of Health
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County as of Sept. 6, 2020.
Florida Department of Health
COVID-19 testing stats for Florida as of Sept. 6, 2020.
Florida Department of Health
The Florida Department of Health regularly updates information and statistics on COVID-19 in Florida. To see the latest being reported and view a dashboard by county and by ZIP code, visit
the FDH website
.
