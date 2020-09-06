Florida Department of Health

Latest info, stats on COVID-19 in Florida

Sunday, September 06, 2020 | Source: Florida Department of Health
The Florida Department of Health regularly updates information and statistics on COVID-19 in Florida. To see the latest being reported and view a dashboard by county and by ZIP code, visit the FDH website.

 

Tampa 

