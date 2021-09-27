Find the latest coronavirus news, info in Florida

A COVID Ribbon Memorial created by Visual Artist Cathy Tobias hangs in the courtyard of Creative Pinellas in Largo to honor more than 53,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in Florida. Each ribbon represents one death.
Monday, September 27, 2021
Many Florida media outlets, health departments, and universities offer free access to news about coronavirus and COVID-19, including the latest on vaccine information and availability. Whether you live in Florida or are considering a visit, here is a list of links to a few media outlets.
Additional links:
 

