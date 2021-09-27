Focus Areas
A COVID Ribbon Memorial created by Visual Artist Cathy Tobias hangs in the courtyard of Creative Pinellas in Largo to honor more than 53,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in Florida. Each ribbon represents one death.
Photos by Amber Sigman
Find the latest coronavirus news, info in Florida
Monday, September 27, 2021
Vials of the Moderna vaccine coming off the production line.
Courtesy of USF Health
Many Florida media outlets, health departments, and universities offer free access to news about coronavirus and COVID-19, including the latest on vaccine information and availability. Whether you live in Florida or are considering a visit, here is a list of links to a few media outlets.
WUSF Public Media
Tampa Bay Times
Orlando Sentinel
Miami Herald
News Channel 8
Bay News 9
Florida Phoenix
83 Degrees Media
Additional links:
Mayo Clinic Vaccine Guidance
Mayo Clinic
COVID-19 tracking maps
CDC index
(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
Tampa General Hospital
Coronavirus Hub
Baycare
Coronavirus Resource Center
Hillsborough County
COVID-19 Information
Pinellas County
COVID-19 Response and Recommendations
USF Health College of Public Health
Resources and Updates
