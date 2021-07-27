Clearwater Business SPARK, Bootstrap Business School team up to help startupsNew partnership targets budding entrepreneurs

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 | Source: Patch Clearwater
Clearwater Business SPARK is engaging Bootstrap Business School as its newest partner to support entrepreneurs and small business owners. The School will provide intensive business start-up boot camps that take aspiring entrepreneurs from idea to launch in just 15 days. Read the complete story.
 

