Tampa Bay Area firms among top winners in startup competition

Space Florida and the Florida Venture Forum, Florida’s largest statewide support organization for investors and entrepreneurs, have announced the award winners at the 2021 Florida Early Stage Capital Conference, held October 7-8, 2021, in Tampa.
A panel of investor judges reviewed each eligible company’s presentation and supporting materials. Grand Prize Winner Calculum Inc. will receive $40,000 of Space Florida’s Accelerating Innovation (AI) Award, while 1st Runner-Up FLUIX LLC will receive $30,000 and 2nd Runner-Up Oracle Health, Inc. will receive $20,000.
Oracle Health, Inc. of Safety Harbor is developing a tiny insertable cardiac device with remote monitoring capabilities to monitor longterm cardiac disease, known as Heart Failure, a $21B problem.
Additionally, Abilitare (University of Florida) and Eucovent
(University of South Florida) were the two winners in the 12th Annual Statewide Collegiate Startup Competition and will each receive $5,000.
Learn more at Florida Venture Forum and Space Florida. Read an earlier story about the competition here: 2 Tampa companies to present at Florida Early Stage Capital Conference.