More funding, improved infection control key to halting spread of coronavirus in elder care centers

A research team at the Florida Policy Exchange Center on Aging at the University of South Florida, which studies quality of care in long-term care centers, examined recent deaths among elderly from coronavirus and concludes that the U.S. government may not be doing enough to stop the spread of #covid19 within these facilities."There are alarming gaps in the government’s plan for protecting nursing homes,'' write USF researchers Kathryn Hyer, David Dosa, and Lindsay J. Peterson.Read the complete story