More funding, improved infection control key to halting spread of coronavirus in elder care centers

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 | Source: The Conversation
A research team at the Florida Policy Exchange Center on Aging at the University of South Florida, which studies quality of care in long-term care centers, examined recent deaths among elderly from coronavirus and concludes that the U.S. government may not be doing enough to stop the spread of #covid19 within these facilities.

"There are alarming gaps in the government’s plan for protecting nursing homes,'' write USF researchers Kathryn Hyer, David Dosa, and Lindsay J. Peterson.

Read the complete story.
 

