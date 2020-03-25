Hillsborough County issues urgent plea for medical supplies

Hillsborough County is putting out a plea for donations of medical supplies that can be used to help fight the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
Medical schools, dental clinics, elective surgery centers, private vendors, residents, and others are asked to donate ONLY the following items:
- Impervious gowns
- Face shields
- Surgical masks
- N95 masks
- Tyvek suits
- Exam gloves
The equipment must be medical grade personal protection equipment (PPE) and new in the box or unused. All sizes are needed. The supply of donated equipment will be used locally in hospitals, nursing centers, assisted living facilities, or other areas of need.
Donations can be dropped off at the former Sears Automotive shop at 250 Westshore Plaza in Tampa Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. starting today, Wednesday, March 25, and concluding on Friday, April 3.
If you have any questions, please contact a member of the county's Donations Team at (813) 641-6985. For more information visit Hillsborough County's Stay Safe
information pages.