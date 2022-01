Hundreds of thousands of parade goers are expected to line the Gasparilla parade route, begging for beads and debauchery as festivities return in 2022 after taking a year off due to COVID. Photo by Diane Egner

The Gasparilla Children's Parade kicks off the 2022 annual festivities on Saturday, January 22. This image is from the last parade held in 2020. Photo by Diane Egner

The Gasparilla Parade of Pirates takes place Jan. 29, 2022 along Bayshore Boulevard in South Tampa. This image of a Ye Mystic Krewe float was taken in 2020. Photo by Diane Egner

The 2022 Gasparilla Children's Parade returns to Bayshore Boulevard in South Tampa on Jan. 22, with the more popular Parade of Pirates following on Jan. 29. Those two events kick off Tampa's Gasparilla-related events, parties, and festivals (arts, music, film) that stretch well in March. Learn more about Gasparilla's history and what to expect this year at Tampa Bay Parenting magazine.