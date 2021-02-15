When the credits for Fear of Rain rolled inside the Westshore AMC theatre on February 12th, audience members invited to the special screening cheered through their face masks.
They had just witnessed a feature film shot in the Tampa Bay Area, and many saw their names in the scrolling list.
There was Castille Landon, the dual talent who wrote and directed the film; she hails from Bradenton. Eugenie Bondurant is a major cast member and St. Petersburg resident. Crew members, minor cast, and more, all a reminder of how much silver screen talent resides here in West Central Florida.
“Within the last several years, Hillsborough County has been the filming destination for over 1,400 commercials, TV episodes, and feature films, resulting in an economic impact of over 80 million dollars,” says Ken Hagan, a Hillsborough County Commissioner.
Hagen and Tyler Martinolich, executive director of Film Tampa Bay
, spoke before the screening of the many benefits the Tampa Bay Area brings to productions big and small. This night was all about a large one; Fear of Rain was released by Lionsgate and stars veteran actors Katherine Heigl, Harry Connick Jr., Madison Iseman (Jumanji), and Israel Broussard (To All The Boys I’ve Loved).
A psychological thriller, Fear of Rain centers upon a young girl’s journey with schizophrenia as she attempts to separate truth from fiction. Tampa Bay highlights such as the Old Northeast neighborhood in downtown St. Petersburg are clearly visible throughout. During the premiere reception, St. Petersburg residents Matt and Erin Parke shared what it was like to have their home transformed; the production chose their residence as a major cinematic focal point.
“They did such an amazing job,” Matt says. “We just wish they hadn’t moved our piano out; we were hoping to hear Harry Connick Jr. play it.”
To watch the trailer for Fear of Rain and discover screening platforms featuring the film, visit Lionsgate
.