The new smart car pilot program launched by Florida DOT, HART, and BEEP of Orlando gives driverless rides along the Tampa Riverwalk and in Tampa Heights. Courtesy of HART

The Tampa Riverwalk isn't just for pedestrians and bicyclists anymore. Be on the look out and hop onboard a new smart car offering driverless ride-along service around a portion of downtown. The vehicles are on a temporary trial to collect data and provide HART with options for the future. Read the complete story