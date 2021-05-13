America's oldest, family-owned, premium cigar manufacturer, J.C. Newman Cigar Company, will celebrate several May milestones with one celebration called 'Founder's Day' with local food and coffee vendors, live entertainment, tours, and games on Saturday, May 15. This is a family-friendly event.
What:
Founder's Day Celebration
When:
Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where:
J.C. Newman’s El Reloj Cigar Factory, 2701 N. 16th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
The normal hours at J.C. Newman Cigar Co. are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. This event -- held on a Saturday -- will give the public an opportunity to see our recently completed factory restoration project and experience the history of cigar city while celebrating other milestones.
May 5 is the day J.C. Newman Cigar Co. was founded, and May 26 is Julius Caeser “J.C.” Newman’s birthday. Founder's Day is a combined celebration of these dates.
Food will be available from food trucks Calicatessen
, Street Surfer
, Kona Ice
, and Commune and Co. Coffee
. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase and poured by Spunky Spirits
. Live entertainment will be provided by Shawn Kyle.
To be mindful of COVID-19, the tours will be for up to 10 guests only. To ensure a space is available, we encourage you to book online ahead of time. Tours can be booked at the following link: https://www.jcnewman.com/visit-us/
The museum is free and will be open to the public for exploring for the entirety of the day, but we do ask that if you purchase a cigar, you smoke it outside on one of our available tables -- ashtrays will be provided! Be sure you are following us on Instagram
to get 10% off your purchase in our museum and factory store.
Parking will be free and available across the street from J.C. Newman on Columbus Ave.
About J.C. Newman Cigar Co.
Founded in 1895 by Julius Caeser Newman, J.C. Newman Cigar Company is the oldest family-owned premium cigar maker in America. J.C. Newman rolls its El Reloj, Factory Throwouts, and Trader Jacks cigars by hand-operated, vintage cigar machines at its historic cigar factory in Tampa, Florida. It also hand rolls its Brick House, Perla del Mar, El Baton, and Quorum cigars at the J.C. Newman PENSA cigar factory in Esteli, Nicaragua. J.C. Newman’s Diamond Crown, MAXIMUS, Julius Caeser, and Black Diamond cigars are handmade by Tabacalera A. Fuente in the Dominican Republic. With its longtime partners the Fuente family, the Newmans founded the Cigar Family Charitable Foundation, which supports low-income families in the Dominican Republic with education, health care, vocational training, and clean water.