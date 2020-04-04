Online tool tracks Florida cases of coronavirus by ZIP code

Curious whether people in your neighborhood are testing positive for coronavirus? The Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection has launched a tool to map cases of coronavirus by ZIP code.
You can click on the county where you reside (or any other county) and then your ZIP code (or any ZIP code) to see how many cases have been reported. The information is updated daily.
Follow this link to see the latest data in Florida and to check your ZIP code and others
.