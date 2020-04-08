Nonprofits, foundations tackle coronavirus challenges

As nonprofits who serve those in need and foundations that support and enhance those efforts look to pivot in the time of coronavirus, many in both worlds have questions and ideas surrounding proposed solutions. That's what prompted The Philanthropy Show to return with an hour-long online interview with three thought leaders in philanthropy in the Tampa Bay Area and nationally.
Guests include:
- Dave Biemesderfer, President and CEO of United Philanthropy Forum in Washington D.C. and former executive director of the Florida Philanthropic Network;
- Beth Kanter, Master trainer, author, and international nonprofit thought leader based in San Francisco;
- Emily Benham, CEO of the Nonprofit Leadership Center of Tampa Bay.
To listen to the discussion led by host Louanne Walters and see information and links that may offer additional help, see the complete video on YouTube
.