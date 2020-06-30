Put your sweetheart’s name on Tampa Theatre marquee

Looking for a new or different way to honor a loved one’s birthday, anniversary, wedding announcement, retirement, or good deeds? How about creating a message to blink out to passersby from the marquee at Tampa Theatre?
The historic theatre in downtown Tampa is offering three different fonts for conveying a message of congratulations or recognition in exchange for a $150 donation. The message can be in your choice of three styles from 1926, 1956, or 1996 will stay up for an hour, long enough for you to take plenty of pix.
Your donation will also help keep the theater going through COVID-19. Visit the Tampa Theatre website
for more information.