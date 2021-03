One of the three ARCE-1 satellites sits beside a permanent marker for scale. Courtesy of USF College of Engineering

Three of the 143 satellites aboard spaceflight company SpaceX’s first dedicated rideshare mission — named Transporter-1 — were engineered by students and faculty at the USF Institute of Applied Engineering (IAE).The mission hosted satellites from dozens of nations and set a world record for the most satellites launched into space on a single mission.Read the complete story