Moderated by Rod Carter, watch as panelists -- Coley Harvey, Corey Davis, and Ernest Hooper -- share their insights, triumphs, and challenges on being Black men working in media. This discussion is part of the Black Male Media Project initiative by the National Association of Black Journalists , which strives to take an honest look at how Black men are viewed in stories and within the newsrooms. #inspireblackmenListen to the discussion by watching the video