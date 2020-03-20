Read the latest on coronavirus in Florida #covid19

Friday, March 20, 2020 | Source: Tampa Bay Times
In an effort to help better inform the public about the spread of coronavirus, the Tampa Bay Times has temporarily lifted its paywall so that anyone can access stories about COVID-19 in Florida.

Read flu-related stories in the Times.



 

Related Tags

COVID19, For Good, Health 
Clearwater, Tampa, Sarasota, Bradenton, St. Petersburg 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.