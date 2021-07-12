Tampa Bay Lightning Team Captain Steve Stamkos and his teammates celebrate winning the Stanley Cup during a welcome home event at Raymond James Stadium in 2020.
Tampa Bay Lightning Team Captain Steve Stamkos and his teammates celebrate winning the Stanley Cup during a welcome home event at Raymond James Stadium in 2020. Photo by Kimberly DeFalco

Tampa boat parade celebrates Stanley Cup repeat

Monday, July 12, 2021 | Source: News Channel 8
Fans gathered along the Tampa Riverwalk, and in the water, to celebrate the 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning team as the Stanley Cup winning Bolts boated along the Hillsborough River to celebrate their second consecutive NHL title.

Watch the boat parade here.

 

