Free money to spruce up Downtown Tampa storefronts, appearance

Ashly Anderson | Friday, August 6, 2021 | Source: Tampa Downtown Partnership
The Tampa Downtown Partnership is giving away $5,000 grants to Downtown businesses for enhancements to their locations. The free money from the Partnership's Storefront and Sidewalk Café Grant Program is designed to support and encourage more investment in the street-level appearance of Downtown businesses.
 
"We have temporarily removed the matching component of these grants due to the hardships businesses have faced during the pandemic," says Tampa Downtown Partnership President and CEO Lynda Remund. "Our hope is this infusion of cash will allow some businesses to make improvements or additions that they were forced to pass on because of the economic struggles of the past year and a half."
 
Eligibility requirements for those applying for a grant include:
  • Applicant must be located within the Downtown Tampa Special Services District;
  • Grant must be used by a street-level tenant or property owner;
  • Improvement must comply with all municipal and state codes and regulations;
  • Permitting must be secured before grant approval.
 Eligible improvements may include but are not limited to:
  • Awnings
  • Exterior lighting
  • Storefront façade repair
  • Sidewalk café furniture and umbrellas
  • Sidewalk café landscaping, fencing, and trash receptacles
  • Architectural signage
Based on review and approval by the SSD Advisory Committee, the maximum amount a business can receive is $5,000. The deadline for applying is Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
 
The Storefront and Sidewalk Cafe grant application can be found here.
 

