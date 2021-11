Large classroom spaces inside the Tampa Museum of Art are part of the planned expansion. Courtesy of Tampa Museum of Art

The Tampa Museum of Art plans a major "transformative'' expansion over the Tampa Riverwalk on the Hillsborough River starting in 2022. The Centennial Renovation includes additional exhibition space, classrooms, and meeting areas, including glass walls that will enable outside viewers to see through and beyond the new spaces.Read more at the museum's new Centennial Renovation website