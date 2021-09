Since launching in downtown Tampa in 2019, startup hub Embarc Collective has welcomed 100 member companies with a total of 234 team members and investments of $107 million in venture capital.In addition to local startups, Embarc Collective is seeing a surge in interest from transplants who relocated to Florida amid the shift to pandemic-era remote work, including JetBridge and TrustLayer. Both moved from Silicon Valley, the startup capital of the world.Read the complete news release