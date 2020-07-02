Tampa Theatre hosts virtual beer fest in August

On Saturday, August 8, Tampa Theatre will host its 9th annual BeerFest in a brand-new way. Groundhop Day -- like its movie-themed predecessors Ferris Brewer’s Day Off, Hop Gun, and Hoppy Gilmore -- will still feature some of the best craft-brewed beers from around Tampa Bay.
But instead of coming to Tampa Theatre to try them, theater patrons can order a tasting package of bottles and cans, two tasting glasses, a big bag of fresh Tampa Theatre popcorn, and a few other fun surprises. The sampling selection, curated by founding BeerFest chair and owner of The Independent Bar and Café, Veronica Danko, represents local breweries like Hidden Springs Ale Works, 7venth Sun Brewery, Coppertail Brewing, Cigar City Brewing, Motorworks Brewing, and more.
Read the complete description and how to participate
.