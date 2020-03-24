Tampa Theatre launches ticketed streaming, exclusive content during COVID-19

Tampa Theatre is working with art house cinemas and independent film distributors across the country to support “virtual” screenings of new releases and specialty screenings, even as its majestic auditorium remains dark.
The nonprofit movie palace posted the first two films in its new Tampa Theatre Virtual Cinema initiative on Tuesday. The first, SAINT FRANCES, is a new film from Oscilloscope that will forego a traditional big-screen release in order to allow art house cinemas the exclusive opportunity to sell virtual “tickets” to a Vimeo screening link and split the proceeds 50/50.
The second TTVC opportunity takes what was originally intended to be a nationwide one-day re-release of the surprise hit FANTASTIC FUNGI on Thursday, March 26, and moves it online. In partnership with Area 23a Films, Tampa Theatre is offering options to rent or purchase a streaming copy of the film, plus the opportunity to join a live Zoom Q&A with filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg and one of the documentary’s subjects, mycologist Paul Stamets. Once again, the Theatre will receive a portion of the proceeds from its patron’s purchases.
"We've always felt that nothing can rival the magic of coming to a majestic movie palace to enjoy great cinema. So while it hurts us not to be able to welcome our fans and friends to gather in person at Tampa Theatre, we continue to look for ways to provide unique cinematic experiences for our patrons,” says Theatre President & CEO John Bell. “Today's technology gives us the unique ability to stay virtually connected with film lovers, and we’re excited to do so through this curated selection of special events."
More virtual show announcements are planned in coming days and weeks as more film distributors offer titles through streaming channels, and Tampa Theatre will keep the schedule updated on its website
.
Here is a link to the official trailer for Saint Frances
by Oscilloscope Laboratories.
