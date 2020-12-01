Dig deep for #GivingTuesday2020 in Tampa Bay

More than 1,200 Tampa Bay Area nonprofits and charitable organizations are asking for extra help this year because of the extraordinary strain put on people and budgets by the global pandemic.The list includes museums, hospitals, universities, arts organizations, schools, daycares, community and economic development groups, social service providers, food banks, animal shelters, group homes for children and for the elderly, churches, and on and on -- umpteen ways to give for good.How much should you pitch in? A good starting point might be the amount of money you saved on special Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals. Just a thought. Do what you can.