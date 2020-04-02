Tampa philanthropist and USF alumna Mary T. Pipino has made a generous gift of $25,000 to kick off the new USF Health Pandemic Research & Response Fund. She urges others to join her and help USF Health to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has affected the lives of millions.
Pipino is President and CEO of Pipino, a premier real estate risk management and insurance firm. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 1979 with a degree in marketing.
USF says your donation to the USF Health Pandemic Research & Response Fund will "help purchase additional equipment and material needed for patients, protective equipment such as masks, gloves, gowns, and face shields for health care employees, and other rapid-response activities to COVID-19.''
