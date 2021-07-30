USF Health joins national study on COVID-19 vaccine in young adults

The USF Health Morsani College of Medicine
in Tampa has begun enrolling university students and other young adults, including those not planning to be vaccinated, for an expanded nationwide study evaluating coronavirus infection and transmission in people ages 18 through 29. Individuals must not
be vaccinated or have a positive SARS-CoV-2 test result before they start the study.
USF Health is one of more than 50 sites across the U.S. participating in the “Prevent COVID U
” randomized controlled clinical trial. For this two-arm study using the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, 6,000 individuals will be randomly selected to receive the vaccine right away at enrollment. Another 6,000 will be randomized to follow local guidance and their preference for vaccination timing or be vaccinated through the study after four months.
