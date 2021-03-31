USF grad programs get top ranking nationally

The University of South Florida is home to some of the best graduate programs in America, according to new rankings released today by U.S. News & World Report. USF features 11 graduate programs ranked in 2022 in the top 50 among all public and private institutions, led by industrial and organizational psychology at No. 2, audiology and criminology programs both ranked No. 18, and public health at No. 20. U.S. News ranks a total of 31 USF graduate programs inside the top 100.
Read the complete story
.