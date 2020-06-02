What to expect when you’re expecting in the time of COVID-19

Fourth in a series.The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is studying COVID-19’s effect on pregnancy outcomes in the U.S. The study will assess the risk of pregnant COVID-19 patients transmitting the virus to their babies and monitor the newborns until they are discharged from the hospital. The following interview by retired OB/GYN Dr. Bruce Shephard of Becky Allen, a certified labor and delivery RN, provides a nursing perspective for what pregnant patients can expect in labor and delivery at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital in Tampa under current CDC guidelines.Nurse Allen: When I was 18, our neighbor, who was the nurse educator on the med-surg (medical-surgical) unit at what was then Humana Women’s Hospital talked to me about the nursing profession and was mentoring me in that direction. Just after I graduated high school, she helped me get my first job as a secretary in the med-surg unit, and then I transferred to the newborn nursery. And during this time, I was taking credits for the nursing program and graduated in 1994. After that, my interests led me to the mother-baby unit, the postpartum floor where moms and their newborns room together. I worked there for six years.Nurse Allen: It was in 2000 and I’ve been here ever since. I really loved working in the postpartum Mom-Baby unit and the teaching, but I felt I needed more of a challenge. I love the whole birth process and really do enjoy helping women bring life into the world. It never gets old, so I enjoy coming to work every day. This definitely became my calling.Nurse Allen: Yes, I have been a Preceptor in Labor and Delivery for 18 years and we work with each of our interns for six months. They follow you during this time and you teach them everything you know. So yes, I’ve mentored a lot of Labor and Delivery nurses and some of my interns have moved on to become midwives.Nurse Allen: All of nursing has been impacted. When we arrive in the morning our temperature is taken as soon as we walk in the door. We then do a three-minute scrub. It is recommended we change into fresh scrubs as soon as we come in, change out of our scrubs when we leave our shift, and once at home, remove all clothing before coming into the house and immediately shower.Nurse Allen: We are testing every patient for COVID-19 before every delivery using a nasal swab. Given the nature and immediacy of what we do, we use rapid testing to process the specimen in-house, which provides results within hours. If needed, we may also do a second test, the slightly deeper nasopharyngeal swab that has a higher sensitivity but takes longer to process.Nurse Allen: If we know the patient has tested negative, we use the usual mask and gown. For patients testing positive, we have a completely different process and use N95 masks along with face shields.Nurse Allen: We have put in safeguards to help protect the health of patients, team members, physicians and the community. Currently, Labor and Delivery patients regardless of their COVID-19 status are allowed one visitor, which is typically the husband or significant other. If a patient wishes to use a doula, the doula would be their one visitor allowed in the delivery room. All visitors have their temperatures taken and are screened for symptoms of COVID-19. Once a patient is admitted, her visitor is asked not to leave the hospital during their hospital stay.Nurse Allen: It does. For example, if a sick newborn is transferred to the NICU, currently only one person is allowed to visit, which means only one of the parents can see their baby in the NICU. We recognize that there are multiple important members of a patient’s support team who are missing from hospitals at this time, and we look forward to identifying ways to welcome them back into our hospitals safely.Nurse Allen: Definitely seeing anxiety, especially whenever we test them for COVID. They ask a lot about the results and they’re very, very relieved once they know they’re COVID negative. Some patients are anxious about not having more than one visitor with them during their delivery.Nurse Allen: Yes, as you know there’s a lot that has to be done prior to delivery and we may not have time to get test results back for patients who come in already in active labor.Nurse Allen: Yes, if we’ve come in contact with a COVID positive patient and are symptomatic.Nurse Allen: The process for caring for newborns delivered by COVID positive patients, whether for a vaginal birth or a cesarian, is the same. Our NICU team is present during the delivery and will transport the newborn to the NICU for evaluation and continued monitoring.Nurse Allen: It’s pretty much a shared decision between the patient, her family and the health care team. In every case, we encourage moms who are COVID positive to wear a surgical mask to minimize risks to her baby.Nurse Allen: Absolutely. Especially before we started testing every patient for COVID. There was a fear of the unknown. We were treating every single patient as if they could be positive and we were then using full PPE for everyone. It would get very hot when you’re pushing with a patient for two hours and you’re sweating through your clothes.Nurse Allen: You know, even in obstetrics, it’s been a little bit nerve-wracking and has caused some anxiety. I do have to say that BayCare (Health System) has done a very good job of making sure that we are very protected. In the beginning we heard about this national mask shortage and we were concerned about that. We wondered, are we not going to get enough masks? But that has not been the issue at all. BayCare has done a great deal -- a lot of new processes, a lot of meetings -- to get it right with their policies and procedures. This is an unknown territory so they have been developing new policies as we go, following the CDC Guidelines, and doing their best to see that we are protected.Nurse Allen: Yes. We have a specific process created just for transferring COVID positive patients from triage to labor and delivery or to the operating room. Everybody goes through drills to make sure that we’re comfortable for whenever we do come in contact with these patients. We know exactly what to do. For COVID positive patients, the process is for one nurse to stay in the room with the laboring patient the entire time while a second nurse outside of the room, the “runner,” brings supplies or medications. In Labor and Delivery, there are dedicated “negative pressure” rooms for COVID positive patients that are specially ventilated to reduce the aerosol spread of the virus.Nurse Allen: It’s challenging to always be six feet apart, but we are doing our very best to maintain distancing to minimize the risk. And, when we are in close quarters, such as during our morning and afternoon huddles or at the nurse’s station, where computers are in close proximity, we are always wearing a mask. In the operating room or with deliveries, there’s no way realistically to stay six feet apart.Nurse Allen: My family, especially my parents and in-laws are older, and I have not been around them at all except to see them from a distance from one end of the driveway to the next. The first time I was close to my mom was Mother’s Day and we actually hugged. That was after two months. And we both cried. With my husband and daughters living at home with me, I have to change my clothes in the garage and shower before they are even allowed to give me a hug or say hello to me. I was really anxious when I was exposed to a COVID positive patient, concerned about exposing my family to the virus. Employee health had me monitor my temperature regularly, and to notify them immediately if any signs or symptoms developed.Nurse Allen: Just know we are doing our best in taking all precautions to make sure they are protected and we are protected during their stay, and that we will be doing everything we can do to make sure their delivery process goes smoothly during the time that they are with us in the hospital. We are there for you.Becky Allen is an RN who has worked as a Certified Labor and Delivery nurse at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital for 20 years. Bruce Shephard is a retired Tampa Obstetrician-Gynecologist and Affiliate Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, USF, Morsani College of Medicine.83 Degrees Media's series on local physicians working in the time of COVID-19: