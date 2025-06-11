Tampa officials remember City Council member Gwendolyn Henderson

Tampa City Council member Gwendolyn Henderson, owner of Black English Bookstore, community activist, and retired Hillsborough County Public Schools teacher, died Monday, June 9th at age 60.
The City of Tampa released the following statement on Tuesday, June 10th:
“With heavy hearts, Mayor
Jane Castor and Tampa City Council Chairman Alan Clendenin confirm the sudden death of Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson of District 5.
A West Tampa native, Councilwoman Henderson touched the lives of many as a teacher, community activist, and elected official. She was sworn into the Tampa City Council on May 1, 2023, and shortly after became Chair of the Community Redevelopment Agency.
Councilwoman Henderson was a powerhouse in our community — she was a teacher, business owner, and champion for African-American culture and Tampa’s history. Her sense of humor energized our city and her loss leaves a deep void for all of us.
Councilwoman Henderson brought passion, empathy, and deep community knowledge to her role. Elected in 2023, she was known for her fierce advocacy on issues of education, equity, and economic opportunity. Prior to serving on City Council, she spent decades as a dedicated educator with Hillsborough County Public Schools and served on the City of Tampa’s Citizens Review Board. She was the current chair of Tampa’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), a small business owner and a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
The City of Tampa extends its deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, and all those impacted by this tremendous loss.
Councilwoman Henderson died of natural causes in her home overnight. Tampa Fire Rescue personnel responded to an emergency medical call this morning and transported Councilwoman Henderson to the hospital, where life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.
Plans to honor Councilwoman Henderson’s life and service will be shared in the coming days.”
Castor and City Council members also paid honor to Henderson via social media.
“My heart aches today,” Castor said in a Facebook post. “Gwen Henderson was a force of nature. I first met her after she joined the Tampa City Council in 2023 and was immediately taken by the joy and passion she brought to everything she did - raising a family, public service, promoting black culture and literature, teaching and mentoring, cheering on the Bucs. We didn't agree on everything - and she was not shy in telling me so - but you always knew Gwen approached public service with common sense and a deep love and commitment to our community. She loved, loved, loved her students, and just a few days ago, texted me the name of a young singer, ordering me to have this young lady sing the national anthem. With straight talk, great humor, fierce intellect, flamboyant fashion, grit and guts, Gwendolyn Henderson represented Tampa at her best. We will miss her dearly.”
In a Facebook post, City Council member Luis Viera wrote he was always moved when Henderson spoke about three things- her family, her faith in God, and her Black English bookstore.
“And she was blessed to be where she was,” Viera said in part of his post. “When she was sworn into City Council, she brought with her her sisters from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (and they were proud of her) and walked with her sister to take the oath of office (she always believed in "girl power" more than anything). She and her sister walked to take the oath together holding hands - Gwen smiling big, her sister crying. Just last week, she hosted an amazing get-together for students in Tampa going to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). I was there with her and whispered to her how she was doing what she was meant to do in life. There were like 100 young African-American students going to HBCUs and she was leading a celebration about them. She was a FAMU Rattler and just took in the moment.”
“Council Member Henderson should be remembered for her years of service to the community as an educator, community leader and elected official,” City Council member Bill Carlson said in a Facebook post. “She also served the community through her bookstore and as a fierce advocate for women and her students. On stage, she loved to debate but off-stage she was smart, witty and kind.”
Black English BookstoreGwendolyn Henderson opened Black English Bookstore in Tampa Heights in late 2023
“I am devastated about the passing of my friend, Councilwoman Gwen Henderson,” City Council member Alan Clendenin said on Facebook. “She always brought her heart and soul to our debates on Council, and to our discussions as colleagues and friends. From her students at Jefferson High School to her patrons of Black English Bookstore, to her sisters at Delta Sigma Theta, she impacted so many in our City and community, she is loved and will be missed. My thoughts are with her family, especially with her daughter. They are in our hearts and minds during this impossible time.”
“Our colleague, Tampa City Councilwoman, Gwendolyn Henderson, has passed away,” City Council member Guido Maniscalco said on Facebook. “We met a little over two years ago and we served together on city council since then, sitting next to each other during our many meetings. She was always very kind to me, always supportive, always smiling, and a very proud Jefferson Dragon. I appreciate her so much, as a person, a colleague, and as a friend. I am sorry beyond words and truly devastated at her sudden passing. My sincerest condolences to her family, who meant everything to her.”
U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor released this statement:
“I am deeply saddened to learn of the sudden loss of Councilwoman Gwen Henderson. Gwen was a devoted public servant, a passionate advocate for Tampa’s neighborhoods and a fierce voice for Tampa families.
“Her love for her hometown was evident in every action she took—from championing affordable housing and public safety to standing up for seniors and small businesses. Gwen fought for the hopes and dreams of her community, including advocating for the rebuilding and expansion of the Fair Oaks Recreation Center in East Tampa. As the owner of the Black English Bookstore in Tampa Heights, she preserved Black history for future generations. I have been proud to work closely with Gwen often—from securing federal support for important community initiatives to supporting students and parents with free laptops when the COVID-19 pandemic forced remote learning.
“Tampa has lost a beloved neighbor and tireless advocate. My thoughts are with her daughter Ariel, her family, her friends and the neighbors she served so faithfully. May Gwen’s memory be a call to continue the work she so proudly led.”