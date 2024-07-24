Partnership places mental health specialists in Tampa PD 911 dispatch center

A new partnership program places Crisis Center of Tampa Bay mental health specialists in the Tampa Police Department 911 dispatch center.
TPD dispatchers can transfer 911 calls for mental health crises to in-house intervention specialists, who work to de-escalate the crises and connect callers with available community resources. The program looks to divert officers from 911 calls that do not require an emergency police response and have trained specialists handle calls for mental health help.
“When someone is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, it’s vital to connect them to the support they need as quickly as possible,” Crisis Center of Tampa Bay President & CEO Clara Reynolds says in a press release. “We’re so thankful to the Tampa Police Department for prioritizing behavioral health.”
There are resources available by phone 24/7 for people seeking mental health assistance. People experiencing suicidal thoughts and other mental health crises can call 988. Those looking for information about available mental health community resources can call 211.
