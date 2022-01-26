Brush up on the history of Gasparilla in Tampa Bay

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | Source: YouTube and others
Looking to brush up on the history of Gasparilla -- the pirates, the parades, the legends, the largesse, the tales, the truth - and more?

Check out videos posted to YouTube by the Tampa Bay History Center, the Hillsborough County Public Library CooperativeYe Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, the City of Tampa, and the Boca Grande Historical Society.

Or visit the Treasure Seekers exhibit at the History Center.

Want to learn more about this year's events? See Gasparilla 2022 resources, including downloadable activities for kids, at the local public libraries in Hillsborough County, and the 2022 Gasparilla Season outlined by Visit Tampa Bay.
 

